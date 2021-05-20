Namibia: Cattle Rustling Troubles Omusati

20 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

CATTLE rustling continues to be a headache for communal farmers living along the Angolan borders of the Omusati region.

Omusati police regional crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Simao Malakia says although stock theft, which includes the illegal movement of live animals between the Omusati region and Angola, is not new, it remains of concern.

He says Angolan cattle herders employed in Namibia are often the culprits as they work with farmers in Namibia to steal ear-tagged cattle and then move them to Angola where the animals' tags are exchanged.

The cattle is then returned to the region as their own.

In other cases animals are driven deep into Angola and sold at a higher price than locally.

"It is of concern. Stock theft is very high in Omusati, and I would like to enourage communal farmers to not just employ anyone to look after their stock. They should strictly supervise their workers and cattle," Malakia says.

In an incident that took place on Tuesday at 17:00 at Okapika village in Ruacana, three head of cattle, valued at N$56 000 and belonging to Albertus Shiimi (63), were driven out of the country without Shiimi's permission.

Two days later, the animals have still not returned.

Shiimi notified the police and a search party ensued.

One animal was recovered in Angola along the border near a cattle post, but the police could not determine how and where the alleged owner got it from.

Two are still missing.

