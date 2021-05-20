Namibia: NFA to Present Management Workshop

20 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Namibia Football Association will present an administration and management workshop for Namibia Premier Football League club managers next week in its quest to professionalise its top tier league.

The interim technical director of the NFA, Jacqui Shipanga said the aim of the workshop was to build capacity at NPFL clubs.

"We would like the team managers of all the NPFL clubs to attend as well as a representative from each one of Namibia's regions. We want to empower our administrators and managers, they hardly ever do administration courses, because we normally just focus on coaches courses.

"The workshop is aimed at providing practical know-how and insights on administration of the game and will cover key areas in the successful management of the game,"she added.

The workshop will be facilitated by sports consultant and Fifa instructor Mathew Haikali, while Isack Hamata will be a guest instructor. There will also be presentations by Shipanga, the Namibia Olympic Committee, the Namibia Sport Commission and the Namibian Sun, amongst others, while Tim Isaacs, the team manager of the Brave Warriors will share some insights on the role and responsibilities of team managers.

Some of the aspects that the workshop will cover include club operations, finance, marketing, communications, club licensing, and roles and responsibilities of team managers, as well as governance.

The course fee is N$400 per person and prospective participants are urged to confirm their booking with Haikali.

The workshop is one of several courses that the NFA has planned for the coming months.

A coaching course in the Kunene Region which was conducted by Willem Kapukare, was completed earlier this week, while more coaching courses in the Oshana, Otjozondjupa and Erongo regions are in the pipeline.

Next week the NFA will conduct an instructors course in partnership with the German Football Association and the Botswana Football Association, while a goal keepers course for NPFL and Women's Super League (WSL) coaches will be held at the end of July.

A fitness and conditioning course, as well as a medical course, will be held in August, while a WSL Uefa coaching course will also be held in August.

Äll the coaches in the Women's Super League have already completed the theoretical part of the course which we did online, but in August the Uefa instructor Hesterine de Reus will come to Namibia to conduct the practical part of the course," Shipanga said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.