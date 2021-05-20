Namibia: NFA to Present Management Workshop

The Namibia Football Association will present an administration and management workshop for Namibia Premier Football League club managers next week in its quest to professionalise its top tier league.

The interim technical director of the NFA, Jacqui Shipanga said the aim of the workshop was to build capacity at NPFL clubs.

"We would like the team managers of all the NPFL clubs to attend as well as a representative from each one of Namibia's regions. We want to empower our administrators and managers, they hardly ever do administration courses, because we normally just focus on coaches courses.

"The workshop is aimed at providing practical know-how and insights on administration of the game and will cover key areas in the successful management of the game,"she added.

The workshop will be facilitated by sports consultant and Fifa instructor Mathew Haikali, while Isack Hamata will be a guest instructor. There will also be presentations by Shipanga, the Namibia Olympic Committee, the Namibia Sport Commission and the Namibian Sun, amongst others, while Tim Isaacs, the team manager of the Brave Warriors will share some insights on the role and responsibilities of team managers.

Some of the aspects that the workshop will cover include club operations, finance, marketing, communications, club licensing, and roles and responsibilities of team managers, as well as governance.

The course fee is N$400 per person and prospective participants are urged to confirm their booking with Haikali.

The workshop is one of several courses that the NFA has planned for the coming months.

A coaching course in the Kunene Region which was conducted by Willem Kapukare, was completed earlier this week, while more coaching courses in the Oshana, Otjozondjupa and Erongo regions are in the pipeline.

Next week the NFA will conduct an instructors course in partnership with the German Football Association and the Botswana Football Association, while a goal keepers course for NPFL and Women's Super League (WSL) coaches will be held at the end of July.

A fitness and conditioning course, as well as a medical course, will be held in August, while a WSL Uefa coaching course will also be held in August.

Äll the coaches in the Women's Super League have already completed the theoretical part of the course which we did online, but in August the Uefa instructor Hesterine de Reus will come to Namibia to conduct the practical part of the course," Shipanga said.