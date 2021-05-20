Zimbabwe: Three Corruption Accused VID Inspectors Denied Bail

A freedom bid by three Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) inspectors flopped this Tuesday after a Karoi magistrate denied them bail.

The trio was arrested last week at the VID Karoi depot by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) officers for allegedly issuing a total of 26 provisional certificates to candidates who had failed the mandatory written examinations.

The three are; Musa Enesi, who allegedly issued eight provisional certificates, Obvious Vheremu who issued 12 and Alois Togarepi who issued six.

In passing his bail ruling, Magistrate Godswill Mavenge said criminal abuse of duty was a serious offence, before advising the VID staffers to apply for bail at the High Court.

The arresting detail from the graft busters, Investigations Officer Henry Chapwanya, had earlier made submissions objecting to the granting of bail arguing the three were a flight risk as there was overwhelming evidence which includes candidates' answer sheets, provisional licences issued and the answer sheet template or stencil, and bribe money recovered from them.

Chapwanya also contended the trio might interfere with state witnesses if admitted to bail.

The state case, led by Reginald Chavora, is that on 13 May 2021, senior vehicle inspector Enesi, and inspectors Togarepi and Vheremu were deployed from Chinhoyi to Karoi VID depot to carry out an outreach programme to examine applicants seeking provisional and full drivers' licences.

They examined a total of 61 applicants who sat for provisional learner's licences.

The court heard some of the candidates failed the written test.

However, Enesi, Togarepi and Vheremu connived and recorded that the candidates had passed and proceeded to issue them with provisional learner's certificates.

By so doing, the court further heard, the three acted contrary or inconsistent with their duties as public officers.

Kudzai Choga of Choga and Associates and Unite Saize of Saize and Associates represented the trio.