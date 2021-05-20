Tanzania: Samia to Appointees - 'Honour Our Trust'

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has tasked the recent appointed Regional Commissioners (RCs) and heads of public institutions to work hard as they have been trusted to serve their positions.

She said national development depends on hard work and commitment from everyone, and that the appointees should set a good example by dedicating their efforts on bringing changes.

"You have earned our trust, therefore you have to understand the huge responsibilities that are ahead of you, and all that is needed is to work hard," said the President.

During the event, President Samia swore in ten RC's and heads of public institutions who were appointed recently.

Equally, she swapped work stations for two RC's, Mr John Mongela who was assigned to Simiyu and David Kafulila who was posted to Arusha region.

President Samia said Mr Mongela will now head Arusha region instead of Simiyu, whereas Kafulila is heading to Simiyu region.

"Since Mr Mongela was in Mwanza which is a growing city, I have decided to allocate him to Arusha which has the same capacity, therefore Mr Kafulila will now go to Simiyu, being his first assignment after he served as the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) for Songwe region," she said.

Earlier, Vice President Dr Philip Mpango said the government has higher expectations on all appointees, hoping they will deliver towards maximum targets as well as demonstrate proper morals.

"RC's must supervise economic growth in their areas of jurisdiction, as well as paying due attention to the laws and rules of the land for sustainable development of the country," he explained.

He noted on the importance of leaders being creative in addressing challenges facing people in their areas of jurisdictions.

For his part, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa challenged the appointees to know their responsibilities and boundaries, and that they should work closely with all subordinates for effective delivery of services.

"Regional Commissioners should also ensure peace and security, supervise revenue collection as well as proper expenditure in all projects that are meant to ease service delivery to the people," said Mr Majaliwa.

On Saturday last week, the head of state named 26 regional commissioners in an appointment that has also seen changes in some government institutions, including the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

President Samia has also promoted the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Salum Hamduni to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and appointed him the PCCB Director General.

The list of new RCs and their work stations in brackets are Maj Gen Charles Mbuge (Kagera) Brig Gen Wilbert Ibuge (Ruvuma), Stephen Kagaigai (Kilimanjaro), Makongoro Nyerere (Manyara), Amos Makala (Dar es Salaam), David Kafulila (Simiyu), Rosemary Senyaule (Geita) and Queen Sendiga (Iringa), Mwananvua Mrindoko (Katavi) and Omar Mgumba (Songwe).

The new lineup also includes Aboubakar Kunenge who becomes the Coast Region boss from Dar es Salaam. Others are Anthony Mtaka (Dodoma), Zainab Telack (Lindi), Eng Robert Gabriel (Mara), and Juma Homera (Mbeya), and Martin Reuben Shigella (Morogoro).

Brig Gen Marco Gaguti becomes the Mtwara RC, Albert Chalamila (Mwanza), Joseph Mkirikiti (Rukwa), Dr Binilith Mahenge (Singida), Dr Philemon Sengati (Shinyanga), and John Mongella (Arusha).

The former Iringa Regional Commissioner, Ally Hapi has been appointed the new Tabora boss, while Adam Malima who was in Mara has been transferred to Tanga, while Thobias Andengenye and Marwa Rubirya have been retained to their current positions in Kigoma and Njombe respectively.

Apart from appointing the regional commissioners, the President also named Amb Joseph Sokoine as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, taking over from Brg Gen Ibuge who has been appointed the Ruvuma RC.

President Samia has also appointed Ms Nenelwa Mwihambi to the position of Clerk of the National Assembly, replacing Mr Kagaigai who becomes the RC for Kilimanjaro, while Dr Edwin Mhede was appointed Managing Director of DART.