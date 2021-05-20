Tanzania: Bunge Suspended As Konde MP Khatibu Dies in Dar

20 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

The deputy speaker of Parliament Tulia Ackson has suspended parliamentary session following the death of Konde lawmaker Hatibu Said Haj (ACT Wazalendo) who passed on today, Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Muhimbili National Hospital.

Reading a statement from the speaker Job Ndugai,Dr Tulia said the late Hatibu died at 5.40 a.m. while receiving treatment.

The funeral will take place today at 5.00 pm in Pemba island Zanzibar.

She said because of the legislator's death she has suspended parlimentary activities until tomorrow, Friday.

