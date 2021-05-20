Tanzania: EU Pledges Friendly Tech Support to Govt

20 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

THE European Union (EU) has pledged to continue supporting the Tanzanian government in investing in environmentally and friendly technologies to fight climate change.

This was said recently by EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania and East African Community, Ambassador Manfredo Fanti during the inauguration of an exhibition focusing on combating climate change and its impacts.

The exhibition goes in line with a green deal climate change campaign that was carried out with the theme of 'Resilience to Climate Change', held at the National Museum and House of Culture in Dar es Salaam.

He said the campaign in the exhibition focused on providing awareness on climate disruptions, and assisting citizens, communities and regions to better understand and prepare to manage climate risks.

He pointed out that climate change should be a catalyst for economic opportunities for stakeholders to come up with innovative creative approaches, that will help communities to use friendly alternatives means not harmful and damage the environment and in turn lead to climate change.

The EU Ambassador further said the European Green Deal is a unique opportunity for Europe to step up its ambition and ensure that the EU can become climate neutral by 2050, adding that climate adaptation goes alongside mitigation in achieving this goal.

Climate adaptation is a key element in achieving a more resilient and sustainable way of life on a global scale".

Equally, Ambassador Fanti noted that Tanzania is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with most of the rural population relying on rain-fed and, hence, climate sensitive agriculture.

