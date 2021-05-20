East Africa: Mathuki - EAC Embraces Open-Door Policy to Deliver

THE East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki is to operate with an open-door policy to encourage open communication, feedback, and discussion on any matter of bloc importance.

Dr Mathuki told the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, yesterday that the practice will be during all his five-year tenure, further informing the House that he will always work with them to resolve any emerging issues.

Speaking after taking an oath of allegiance, Dr Mathuki who was once member of the august House urged members to engage stakeholders in the partner states, whenever they have rotational sittings as it is the tradition of EALA, adding that sensitization of East Africans on the integration was critical to ensure ownership as envisioned in the Treaty of EAC Establishment.

"Count on me as I count on you as we drive the agenda of the Community forward," he said after being sworn in as an ex-officio member of EALA during a sitting presided over by EALA Speaker, Mr Martin Ngoga.

Dr Mathuki who assumed office last month, replacing Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko whose term expired, commended EALA for the great work it is doing in enacting laws to govern the integration process.

He further urged EALA, the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the Secretariat and EAC institutions to work in harmony because they are striving to attain the objectives of the Community as enshrined in the Treaty.

Article 48 of the Treaty states that the membership of the Assembly shall comprise nine members elected by each partner state, and exofficio members consisting of the minister responsible for EAC affairs from each partner state, the secretary general and counsel to the Community.

Article 58 of the Treaty further says that the ex-officio members of the Assembly shall not be entitled to vote in the Assembly.