Tanzania: Court Dismisses 67 Former Tigo Employees' Case On Retrenchment

THE High Court's Labour Division has dismissed the application for the revision lodged by 67 former employees with MIC Tanzania Limited, commonly known as Tigo, who were challenging their retrenchment from the mobile service provider company.

Judge Iman Aboud ruled against the ex-employees, the applicant, after finding that the application in question, which sought to oppose the decision of the Commission for Mediation and Arbitration (CMA) in favour of Tigo, the respondent, lacked merits.

"I find the respondent had valid reason to retrench the applicants and the procedures thereto were followed.

Thus, the application has no merit and is dismissed accordingly. It is so ordered," the judge ruled.

There were two main issues that the parties had locked horns before determination of the application, which included whether the respondent had valid reason to retrench the applicants, secondly is whether the retrenchment procedures were followed.

After hearing the parties, the judge noted the reason for retrenchment was based on structural needs of the business as evidenced by a Specific Service Agreement between MIC Tanzania Limited and Huawei Technologies Tanzania Company Limited.

In the relevant agreement, she observed, the respondent agreed to outsource the network operations from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and that was also the reason contemplated to the applicants as testified at the CMA.

The judge recalled also that in deciding whether termination under the ground of retrenchment was fair, Judges and Arbitrators are cautioned not to interfere with the legitimate business decision of the employer.

"It is my view that the respondent made a legitimate decision to outsource the technology from another Company thus, the Court needs not to interfere with such decision.

(After) evaluation, the respondent found a need to restructure its business, the decision which I fully agree to be justifiable," she said.

The judge pointed out that there was no doubt that in the circumstances of the case retrenchment was inevitable because the technology department and the applicants' positions were no longer needed after the respondent decided to outsource the network operations from Huawei Technologies.

"Therefore, the Arbitrator rightly found the respondent had valid reason to retrench the applicants.

In other words, the respondent had substantive reason to retrench the applicants," she said.

On whether the retrenchment procedure was followed, the judge noted that on August 12, 2014, the applicants were informed to attend a meeting, but in that notice they were not informed of the retrenchment process as rightly found by the Arbitrator.

However, she further observed, in the relevant meeting the applicants were informed of the respondent's intention to outsource its technology from Huawei Company.

"Though the applicants were not informed of the purpose of the relevant meeting, but they attended and the reason for retrenchment was communicated to them that is of paramount importance in termination under retrenchment," the judge said.

Apart from the meeting held on August 12, 2014, she observed from the record that the applicants had one by one meeting with the respondent and all of their issues were addressed and that the respondent transferred all of the retrenched employees to Huawei Company.

It was her view that such an action was a high degree of adherence to the retrenchment procedures because the employer found alternative jobs to them as the respondent had entered into agreement with Huawei to transfer his employees thereto for the purpose of securing their jobs.