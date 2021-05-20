Uganda: Legendary Sports Administrator Abbey Lutaaya Dies At 72

Abbey Kits Lutaaya, one of Uganda's longest serving sports administrators has died.

Lutaaya, 72, died, following a long illness. He made his name at Africa Cricket Club (ACC) in early 70s before being selected for the national team. An amiable gentleman was a mainstay in the national team for 16 years.

Upon retirement, he rose to become a revered administrator, first as ACC general secretary in 1975.

Lutaaya later served as Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) general secretary from 1975-1982 and later chairman 1982-1992.

He was National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary from 1992 to 2003.

In 2002, Lutaaya received the ICC Life Achievement Award.

On November 9, 2019, UCA hosted an event to honour his legacy as he turned 70.

Those who knew Lutaaya say that he was always motivated by a challenge.

He greatly relished showdowns with administrators of sports federations and though he lost a few battles, he hardly lost a single war regardless of the 'powers from above.'