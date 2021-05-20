Uganda: Kiplimo Sends Warning With Seventh Fastest Time

Ugandan long-distance runner Jacob Kiplimo booked his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 10000m race at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting in Czech Republic yesterday.

The 20-year-old delivered blistering pace over the second half of the 25-lap race to win in a personal best (PB) time of 26 minutes and 33.93 seconds at the Městský Stadium.

"It was nice, I enjoyed it," Kiplimo said in the mixed zone interview after the race. "We have been preparing together with my coach, I am actually happy."

This was Kiplimo's first track race since claiming the World Half-Marathon title in Gdynia, Poland last October.

He was in Ostrava last September and duly obliterated the field to win the 5000m race in a PB of 12:48.63, the second fastest time over the distance by a Ugandan.

Here, he had needed to run under 27:28.00 to qualify for his second Olympics appearance and perfectly executed that job too yesterday.

It was deja vu in Ostrava as he delivered the seventh fastest time over the 10000m in history, an exceptional display to be exact.

He let pace makers Kenya Peter Kiprotich, Spaniard Youssef Taoussi and home boy Adam Dvořáček do the job before launching the assault.

He took over towards the half-way stage, crossing in 13:27.43 before running solo to win.

"It was nice. I came here last year and I knew this track would be fast. I was coming here to run maybe 27 but it was amazing," he added.

Kiplimo, his senior counterpart Joshua Cheptegei who attempted the 3000m world record in Ostrava last night and Abdallah Mande are the three Ugandan men to qualify for the 10000m.

Mande yesterday came sixth in season's best time of 28:20.91.

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi

Personal Bests: 7:26.64 (3000m), 12:48.63 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO AT MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

2020 World Half-Marathon Champs: 1st (Men's 21km)

2019 World Cross-country: 2nd (Senior Men's 10km)

2018 World Jnr Champs: 2nd (10000m), 6th (5000m)

2018 Commonwealth Games: 4th (10000m)

2017 London World Champs: 22nd (10000m Heats)

2016 Rio Olympics: 26th (5000m Heats)

2016 World Jnr Champs: 3rd (10000m)

OSTRAVA GOLDEN SPIKE

MEN'S 10000M RESULT

1 Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 26:33.93

2 Birhanu Balew (BAH) 27:07.49

3 Iliass Aouani (ITA) 27:45.81

6 Abdallah Mande (UGA) 28:20.91