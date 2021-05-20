Ghana: Online Sale of 37 Nursing, Midwifery Training College Application Forms Open

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the sale of Online Admission Application E-vouchers forthe Nursing and Midwifery Training College at 37 Military Hospital for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to a press release signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, Director of Public Relations, GAF, the e-voucher could be purchased at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide and the College's account office.

It said each voucher cost GHC200.

"The application E-vouchers can be obtained at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide and the College's account office at a cost of GHC200 per voucher," it noted.

The press release stated that the closing date for the submission of applications was August 31 this year.

It advised the public to be wary about unscrupulous persons who would assign themselves as agents and dupe interested applicants of their monies.

"The public is hereby cautioned that no agents or individuals have been commissioned to sell the E-vouchers aside the mentioned authorised sources," it added.

