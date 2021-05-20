Ghana: GAF Conducts 'Exercise Eagle Claws 2021' in North, May 24-28

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will from May 24 to 28, conduct an anti-terrorism training exercise to equip troops with the requisite capacity to respond effectively to terrorists and contemporary threats.

Code-named 'Exercise Eagle Claws 2021,' the exercise which is slated to take place in the Northern Sector of the country, is on the theme 'Consolidating Security for National Development.'

According to a statement signed and issued by the Director of Public Relations, GAF, Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, the event is a four-day field simulation training aimed at testing and preparing participants of the ongoing 'Operation Conquered Fist' to ensure efficiency at role and mission accomplishment.

"High Command intends to use this year's exercise to equip troops with the requisite capacity to respond rapidly and effectively to terrorists and contemporary threats in the 'Operation Conquered Fist' Area of Operation as well as other parts of the country," it noted.

The statement said the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies.

In view of this, it noted that there would be movement of military personnel and hardware to the designated areas.

The statement asked the general public especially those living within the affected areas to remain calm during the training period, as measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the public had been put in place.

"We also entreat all to support the Ghana Armed Forces to help rid our country and national borders of terrorist groups and elements by passing on any information they come across to the appropriate agencies," it added.