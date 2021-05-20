Ghana: 'I'll Attract Massive Devt to My Constituency'

19 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Albert Nyakotey has assured his constituents he will attract massive development to the Constituency to improve livelihoods.

He said with support and assistance from his constituentsevery aspect of the constituency would realise massive growth and development, as it needed to attract investment to achieve its plans and strategies of improving the lives of the residents.

"With support and assistance from residents and those outside the constituency attracting investment to the area will spread to other constituencies in the region and the country at large and impact positively on the citizenry," Mr. Nyakotey stressed.

He made the call when the West African Director and Corporate Affairs of the India- Africa Trade Council (IATC), Jeremiah Quayson paid a courtesy call on him to discuss investment opportunities and projects for the MP,s constituents through the IATC, to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth.

Welcoming Mr Quayson to his office in Accra, Mr. Nyakotey said his outfit was open to receive suggestions, assistance and support,geared towards the growth development of his constituency and the country at large.

"We know the government cannot do all alone, we really need support and assistance from individuals and organisations like the IATC to bring development to our nation however, we will do our best and at the same time welcome every other form of help which is available because together, we can achieve a better Ghana agenda and when more jobs are created in communities, incidence of rural urban migration will drastically reduce," he noted.

Educational exchange programmes, he explained, were being considered to be instituted between Indian and Senior High Schools situated in the constituency for both students to learn from each other.

"There is more we can benefit from, with this collaboration and we are poised to support and assist both governments and the private sector to strive with the help of our developing partners," Mr. Nyakotey added.

According to Mr Quayson, more engagements with the youth would be undertaken by his outfit to ensure they received assistance and support to engage in activities that would add value to their lives.

"Despite negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, members of the youth should not be discouraged from being entrepreneurially minded but be innovative," he said.

