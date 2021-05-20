Tanzania: President Museveni Coming to Tanzania On Official Visit

Dar es Salaam — Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Tanzania on a one-day official visit as the two countries look forward to finalize the crude oil pipeline deal.

According to statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House, while in Tanzania President Museveni and his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will witness the signing of the pipeline deal agreements.

"While here, and President Samia will witness signing of the agreements of implementing of the oil pipeline project from Hoima, Uganda to Tanga port between Tanzania government and the investors known as (Host Government Agreement) "it stated.

President Museveni becomes the first head of state visiting Tanzania since President Samia was sworn in as head of state on March 19, 2021.

On April 11, President Samia visited Uganda where they signed three key agreements to kick off the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan witnessed the signing of the agreements at State House Entebbe, Uganda.

The two countries signed the Host Government Agreement, Share Holder Agreement (for the pipeline company) and Tariff agreements.

Partners in the pipeline agreement Total and China National Offshore Oil Corporation also witnessed the signing of the agreements.

The signing of the agreements paved way for the construction of the 1,440 km crude oil pipeline from Uganda's Albertine region to the Tanzanian seaport of Tanga.

The 3.55-billion-U.S.-dollar pipeline will be the longest electrically heated pipeline in the world. It is heated because of the waxy nature of Uganda's oil. Uganda has so far discovered over 6.5 billion barrels of oil.