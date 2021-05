Eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Assab (4), Tio (2), in the Southern Red Sea Region; and, Barentu (1), Tessenei (1); Gash Barka Region.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has accordingly risen to 3,887.

The total number of recovered patients to-date stands at 3,700 while the number of deaths is 14.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 May 2021