Nigeria: Show Evidence of N7.2bn Paid On Exam Materials, Senate Tells NECO

20 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Sunday Isuwa

The Senate yesterday gave the National Examination Council (NECO) 24 hours to show evidence of payment of N7.2 billion examination materials between January and June 2017.

The Senate committee on Public Accounts (SPAC) chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide gave the ultimatum following the report of the Auditor-general of the Federation.

The report of the AGF alleged that examination materials in the sum of N7 2 billion were paid for between January and June 2017 without evidence of receipt of the items into the store.

But the Registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, while responding to the query before the lawmakers, claimed that NECO examination materials are sensitive items that are closely guarded in order to avoid leakages.

But when the chairman of the committee demanded for the Store Receipt Vouchers (SRV) for the expenses of 'sensitive materials' to the examination for the year 2016, officials of NECO who appeared in company of the Registrar were unable to present the receipt to the committee to see.

Senator Urhoghide however asked the NECO Registrar to provide the receipts to the committee within 24 hours or refund the N7.2 billion to the federal government coffer.

The query reads: "Examination materials in the sum of N7.2 billion were paid for between January and June 2017 without evidence of receipt of the items into store.

"There was no evidence to confirm the receipt of the materials or their usage thereby contravening Financial Regulation 2402 which requires store keeper to certify that stores purchased have been received and taken on store ledger charge in the store ledger.

"Inquiry to verify the true position of items revealed that a committee was in charge of the receipt and distribution of examination materials.

"However, despite the repeated request for documentary evidence in relation to the supply, the Committee failed to produce any document for verification."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.