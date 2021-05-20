Nigeria: Southern Governors Have No Moral Justification to Ask for Restructuring - Malami

The attorneys general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, has condemned the resolution of the southern governors forum calling for restructuring of the country.

The AGF said the southern governors have no moral justification to call for the restructuring of country.

According to him, if they want the country to work, they should start from their states and allow laid down structures in their states to work the way it should.

Malami, who spoke on Channels Television last night also accused some disgruntled politicians of fuelling insecurity in the country.

He restated federal government's commitment to bringing to justice, those funding terrorism.

He said, "Those clamouring for restructuring, what have they done in their states. They should allow the different government structures in their states to work first before coming out to ask fo restructuring.

"They should allow the legislature and the local government areas to perform optimally first before talking about restructuring. I don't understand what they are talking about restructuring."

On terrorism financing and insecurity, the AGF, he said there must be consequences for individuals and organisations financing terrorism, adding that no sane individual should play politics with insecurity.

"Terrorism funding is being looked into. It is more than just naming and shaming, there must be consequences. Investigation is being conducted and we will deal with individual and organisations involved in terrorism funding

"I would not like to give further details as to what we are doing, so that we don't destroy what we are doing but I can assure you that there have been disclosures and soon what we are doing about those financing terrorism will be made public", he said.