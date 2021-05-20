Nigeria: Reps to Probe N91.5bn Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line Contract

20 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adebiyi Adedapo

The House of Representatives has said it will set up an ad hoc committee to probe the N91.5 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri section of the eastern rail line.

The sum covers N72. 34 billion and N19.2 billion contracts awarded separately for the rehabilitation of the rail line.

A motion on the need to investigate the status of the contract for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri section of the Eastern Rail line sponsored by Mzondu Bem noted that in 2011 a N72. 34billion contract was awarded to companies for the rehabilitation of the 1443 kilometers Port Harcourt-Maiduguri section of the eastern rail line.

Mzondu noted that although there were budgetary provisions for the contract in the 2010- 2012 budgets, there is no evidence to show that work has commenced on the project 10 years after.

He stated that there are claims that the contract has been rewarded to another company.

According to him, there is a need for the House to investigate the contracts, noting that "award of contracts under the Public Procurement Act, 2017, abandonment of the project... including evidence of budgetary provisions in lieu of the contract, suggests irregularities on parties involved."

