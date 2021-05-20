Nigeria: Kaduna - Labour Suspends Strike After Govt's Invitation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday night announced the suspension of its strike in Kaduna State, following the intervention of the federal government.

Minster of labour and employment Chris Ngige had yesterday invited both the Kaduna State Governor Nasiru el-Rufai and the leadership of the NLC to an emergency conciliatory meeting in Abuja, today.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba told journalists after its National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Kaduna that the Congress decided to suspend the action as it has formally received a letter to dialogue with government.

The minister, while inviting the two parties to the trade dispute, further directed them to maintain the status quo ante bellum pending the resolution of the issues in contention.

The letter separately addressed to both the governor of Kaduna State and the president of the NLC reads in part:

"Sequel to the strike prompted by the NLC, one of the federations of Trade Unions in Nigeria, and the subsequent withdrawal of work and services in almost all public sector establishments and institutions in Kaduna State, including but not limited to the essential services in electricity, water and health, which has consequently resulted and inflicted huge damage and loss to the economy and well-being and even loss of lives to the people of Kaduna State in the last three days.

"I am therefore constrained, in the exercise of my powers as the Minister of Labour and Employment, under the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, to invite you and your top officials to the emergency trade dispute conciliation meeting."

The letter also said: "Between the transition period for the meeting, you are please requested to maintain the status quo ante bellum this dispute, so that the enabling climate for the resolution of the issues in dispute will not be hindered by the creation of new issues."

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kaduna state government to immediately reverse the sack on nurses who were fired by the state government for participating in the ongoing strike.

MHWUN President Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, in statement, called its members "nationwide to remain alert and await further directives on this matter as an injury to one is an injury to all and "injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere".

He said the union supports actions already taken and others being contemplated by the leadership of NLC to bring succour to the long suffering workers of Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government yesterdaysaid it was yet to see evidence that NLC had suspended its five-day warning strike.

Special adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, stated this in a statement.

According to him, "Kaduna State government will not participate in a negotiation or countenance one whilst residents are still being denied their right to electricity.

"The Kaduna State Government is yet to see evidence that the NLC is backing off from its campaign of economic and social sabotage against the people of the State."

... We're Working To End Kaduna Govt, NLC's Standoff - FG

The federal government has assured that it was taking steps to end the lingering faceoff between the Kaduna State government and Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC).

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the government was also taking steps to prevent a breakdown of law and order nationwide.

According to him, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had already swung into action, making moves to achieve a truce between the two sides.

He said, "The federal government is not folding its arms and already the minister of labour and employment has waded in and is in touch with both the government of Kaduna State and also Labour.

"In addition, the security apparatuses all over the country have also taken pre-emptive measures to ensure that hoodlums don't take advantage of this situation. In particular, I know that the police have reinforced its patrol between Kaduna and Abuja, so that we do not witness kidnappers taking advantage of the situation.

"Overall, I think the federal government is quite concerned and is doing its best to see how the two parties can resolve their misunderstandings amicably, with little loss to productivity, little loss to properties.

"At the end of the day, all the parties have to come back to the drawing table to agree and hammer out concessions and agreements", he said.

... Police Arrest Thugs At NLC Secretariat

As the NLC yesterday converged to commence the Day 3 activities of the warning strike, not fewer than 100 thugs attempted to attack the protesters, as they tried to invade the secretariat of the NLC but were unsuccessful as some of them were apprehend in the process.

The thugs carrying dangerous weapons were said to have stormed the NLC secretariat around 7am.

When contacted to confirm whether there were casualties, the Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige, said there was an attempt by some hoodlums to launch attack on peaceful protesters, but police officers guarding the premises repelled the thugs and made some arrests.

According to him, "We have been able to arrest some of them and investigation is ongoing to that effect."

Meanwhile, before the commencement of the day's activities, there was heavy presence of armed security personnel around the state secretariat of the NLC and in major streets within Kaduna town.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri, who was on ground and spoke to journalists, said the presence of the security personnel was to prevent break down of law and order.

Also, some women carrying placards with inscriptions such as "we support the reformation of government" among others staged a protest against the NLC strike and in support of the government.

However, there were unconfirmed reports that the women may have been sponsored to stage the protest.

In spite of the presence of security personnel, the large turnout of labour protesters commenced their activities with chanting solidarity songs within the Secretariat.