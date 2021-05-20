Kenya: KCB Come From Behind to Fire Title Ambitions, Add Relegation Pressure on Mathare

Nairobi — Derrick Otanga came off the bench to score the winner with quarter of an hour left as KCB fired their title ambitions with a 2-1 victory over Mathare United, piling more relegation pressure on the Slum Boys under new coach Frank Ouna.

Mathare got a second minute lead courtesy of Daniel Otieno, but Zedekiah Otieno's men equalized at the stroke of halftime through Vincent Wasambo's deflected shot.

The result was a massive three points for the bankers who moved to second in the standings with 33 points, just one behind leaders Tusker.

For Mathare, they failed to get the 'new coach bounce' as they saw their relegation worries pile more with the 10th loss of the season.

Mathare got into the lead in the second minute of the game when Otieno intercepted a backpass from KCB centre half Thomas Harun before striking into the net on the half volley.

It was a relieving start for the Slum Boys as it gave them a bounce of confidence especially after a poor run that has seen them flirt with relegation all season.

But, the bankers who are harbouring title ambitions quickly got themselves back into the game, creating chances to score. Defender Nahashon Alembi had a chance off a cross from the right but his effort on the volley was wildly over.

In the 22nd minute, Henry Onyango who had been running all over the Mathare backline had a chance when he broke into the box, but his shot went against the side netting.

Mathare had to make a change after 26 minutes when goalscorer Otieno had to limp off injured. The striker seemed to have picked a sprain on his ankle as he struck for the opening goal and despite trying to brave the pain, couldn't go on. Klinsman Omulanga was brought in to replace him.

KCB continued to pile the pressure on Mathare who were playing on the backfoot, and they dodged a bullet in the 35th minute when Onyango's shot one on one was saved by Job Ochieng in the Mathare goal.

In the 42nd minute, KCB had another opportunity when Onyango drove in from the right but his eventual shot was wide.

They however got their much needed goal at the stroke of halftime when Wasambo was accorded acres of space ahead of him. He drove and took a shot which deflected on his opposite number 14 before skipping past the keeper.

In the second half, Mathare started off just like they did in the first and they had a clean chance in the 58th minute when Omulanga was sent through on goal, but his low shot was saved by Okoth for a corner.

KCB made attacking changes, Victor Omune and Derrick Otanga coming on while Martin Nderitu and Wasambo were rested.

The bankers had the attacking impetus and Omune came close when he ran behind the defense in the 64th minute, but his shot came off the upright. On the other end, John Mwangi wasted a glorious opportunity when he was flicked on by Omulanga, but he placed his volley wide.

They were punished with quarter of an hour left, a quickly started freekick sending substitute Otanga through before the forward simply lobbed the ball over the advancing Job Ochieng.

Mathare tried to dump balls into the KCB box to get at least a point off the duel, but KCB defended with military precision.