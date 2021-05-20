Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 43 New Cases Across Six States

The latest figure is slightly higher than the 31 cases recorded 24 hours earlier.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> on Wednesday said 43 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.

The centre disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Wednesday night, noting that the cases were reported across six states.

According to the data, Lagos leads the chart with 19 cases followed by Rivers with 14 cases. While Katsina recorded three cases, both Jigawa and Oyo States recorded one each.

The latest figure is slightly higher than the 31 cases recorded 24 hours earlier.

Low death rate

Meanwhile, the country has only reported six deaths in the past 45 days, lower than what was recorded over the same period since the disease started spreading in the country over a year ago.

This is an improvement especially when compared to an average of 70 fatalities per week recorded in January.

The disease centre said 36 patients were discharged across the country within the last 24 hours.

But the country has said the preventive measures put in place will be sustained.

Last Monday, the government announced the continuation of several restrictive measures retained in the third phase of the gradual easing of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/462677-data-review-nigerias-covid-19-monthly-deaths-infections-lowest-in-a-year.html">COVID-19</a> lockdowns in September 2020.

The restrictions included the work-at-home policy for staff below grade level 12 in the public sector and curfew from midnight to 4a.m.

The NCDC said the reinforcement of the restrictions became necessary due to the delays in vaccine supply.

Nigeria has so far vaccinated more than 1.8 million citizens and residents against the deadly ailment.