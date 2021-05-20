Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 43 New Cases Across Six States

20 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The latest figure is slightly higher than the 31 cases recorded 24 hours earlier.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> on Wednesday said 43 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.

The centre disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Wednesday night, noting that the cases were reported across six states.

According to the data, Lagos leads the chart with 19 cases followed by Rivers with 14 cases. While Katsina recorded three cases, both Jigawa and Oyo States recorded one each.

The latest figure is slightly higher than the 31 cases recorded 24 hours earlier.

Low death rate

Meanwhile, the country has only reported six deaths in the past 45 days, lower than what was recorded over the same period since the disease started spreading in the country over a year ago.

This is an improvement especially when compared to an average of 70 fatalities per week recorded in January.

The disease centre said 36 patients were discharged across the country within the last 24 hours.

But the country has said the preventive measures put in place will be sustained.

Last Monday, the government announced the continuation of several restrictive measures retained in the third phase of the gradual easing of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/462677-data-review-nigerias-covid-19-monthly-deaths-infections-lowest-in-a-year.html">COVID-19</a> lockdowns in September 2020.

The restrictions included the work-at-home policy for staff below grade level 12 in the public sector and curfew from midnight to 4a.m.

The NCDC said the reinforcement of the restrictions became necessary due to the delays in vaccine supply.

Nigeria has so far vaccinated more than 1.8 million citizens and residents against the deadly ailment.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.