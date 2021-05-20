Liberia: ArcelorMittal's Vaccine Campaign Nets Nearly 1, 700 People

Nearly 1,700 workers and associates of ArcelorMittal Liberia have been voluntarily vaccinated through a collaborative effort between the AML and the Ministry of Health of Liberia. A press release issued in Monrovia says as a company that prioritizes health and safety, ArcelorMittal Liberia is leading the way in supporting government's efforts to encourage Liberians and others residing in the country to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Several weeks after the Liberian government launched the vaccine in the country, ArcelorMittal Liberia collaborated with the Ministry of Health to enhance vaccination efforts in its operational sites in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County and Yekepa, Nimba County, respectively.

During the launch of the vaccination campaign at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Hospital in Buchanan, Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Kateh expressed satisfaction with the company's preparedness and said he was impressed with the level of turnout and internal mobilization by the company and was excited to see the enthusiasm in those who volunteered to be vaccinated.

Dr. Kateh encouraged Liberians to get vaccinated, stressing that the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world.

To date hundreds of workers and some family members have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine without any major medical issue. ArcelorMittal Liberia Medical Director Dr. Garfee Williams said the goal is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19, so that everyone can be safe.

"The good thing is that the Ministry of Health gave us all the supplies we needed to vaccinate all our staff, contractors, and associates. Now we have gathered the courage to utilize this unique opportunity," said Dr. Williams.

The high enthusiasm demonstrated by the workers of ArcelorMittal Liberia reflects the value they place on building a culture of care within the company and beyond, that protects ones' health and safety, and that of others.

Port Operations Manager Frank Anderson, one of the first AML staff who received the vaccine, said as a team leader, he was confident that was the right decision and the surest way closer to defeating COVID-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have no doubt that the vaccine is safe. There are many other countries desperately in need of supplies but here we are, the vaccine has been brought right to our doorsteps and I encourage everyone to utilize this opportunity and get vaccinated.

Anderson thanked the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Government of Liberia for the collaboration to make the vaccines accessible to staff of the company and others.

Working closely with Government of Liberia since the global COVID-19 outbreak, ArcelorMittal Liberia has been at the forefront of response efforts, donating critically needed medical supplies and equipment worth thousands of dollars, as well as lending its medical expertise to support national and local response to the pandemic.

ArcelorMittal Liberia rehabilitated Precautionary Observation Centers (POCs), outfitted Coronary Treatment Units with state-of-the art ventilators and ensured ample supply of oxygen concentrators, tanks, and masks were available to battle the worse symptoms of the Coronavirus and ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and the public. With input from the Ministry of Health, the company provided logistics to transport lab technicians to the country, procured emergency medical supplies to support the 14th Medical Hospital and public medical facilities in the three counties (Grand Bassa, Bong and Nimba) and rehabilitated ambulances and county POCs. Press Release