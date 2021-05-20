Liberia: UNDP Trains Government Partners On National Implementation Modalities

press release

About 75 Representatives from government Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) participated in the training in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County UNDP in partnership with the Government of Liberia has conducted training for government partners to enable them understand UNDP processes, improve the quality of implementation as well as prepare them for micro assessment.

Over the years, UNDP has implored numerous processes and procedures, which have enabled it [UNDP] to provide clear checks and balances, account for funds given to them by donors as well as the quality of work produced. These measures range from financial risk management, audit, and procurement to quality delivery of development services.

In 2020, the UNDP embarked on a new cycle (2020-2024) of the Country Programme Document-CPD. This cycle requires the conduct of a micro assessment for all Implementing Partners-IPs and Responsible Partners-RPs to update their micro assessment ratings for the implementation of the new program cycle.

It is against this backdrop that UNDP facilitated the training held 3-6 may 2021 for government partners to ensure that they understand the different modalities. Micro assessment is one of the key processes that determines how UNDP transfers funds to implementing partners for the implementation of projects and programmes.

The Head of the Program Management Support Unit at UNDP, Ignatius Abedu-Bentsi expressed hope that the training will help beneficiaries build a strong understanding of the different systems."So that when you go back you can be able to strengthen your own systems so that we can be able to have funding implementation across the board for all of our international counterparts/partners," stated Mr. Abedu-Bentsi.

The training also aimed at building institutional capacities for sound policy formulation and sustainable economic development, strengthened the capacity of implementing partners on how to receive funds, implement projects and report on the resources provided.It was also designed to build stronger networks and partnerships, which would enable the UNDP, contribute immensely to the government's vision and priorities.

"Understanding the processes will significantly cut the length of time needed to complete financial transactions and the reduction in transactional time will contribute to the increased proficiency in the implementation of programme activities," Abedu-Bentsi stressed.

The Deputy Minister for Research and Development Planning at the Ministry the Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke of some challenges that still exist under a National Implementation Modality.

"This training is very necessary because I believe that if we leave from here we will know how to work with our development partners effectively."The shift from direct implementation modality to national implementation modality can sometimes be confusing," Collins noted.

Minister Collins is hopeful that some direct efforts be made on the part of UNDP in ensuring that all of it's projects and workings with government institutions will shift from National Implementation Modality-NIM to Direct Implementation Modality-DIM."It is about time that we own the projects; it is about time that the government institutions implement the projects," he stressed.

Also speaking, the Director of the Aid Management Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, stressed that the training was crucial for government institutions for a better understanding of the UNDP procedures and addressing challenges that may stall projects.

"If we don't have the idea; we don't understand the procedures properly, we find ourselves delaying in processing our documents," explained Madame Williams," Alice Williams said Ms. Williams urged participants to own the contents of the training in their various institutions, "and make sure that we do the people's work effectively."

"Make sure to ask all the necessary questions and let them give you the answers that will guide you in processing your documents because this is why you are here," she stressed.