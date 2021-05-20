Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Gets 16-Day Suspension

Montserrado County electoral district #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has been suspended by his colleagues in the House of Representatives for ranting insults against President George Weah. The House took the decision after a report by the committee on rules order and administration on a complaint filed against Rep. Kolubah by Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, alleging constant use of abusive languages by the opposition lawmaker against the President.

According to the report, since they were instructed by the House of Representatives to investigate Rep. Kolubah, the committee had on so many times invited him for investigation but he refused to appear.

The report also stated that for the past time they have been taken communication to Rep. Kolubah's office but the office is always locked. It was from that standpoint the committee recommended that Rep.

Kolubah be suspended from session for 30 days without pay.

However, when he was given opportunity to speak on the floor, Kolubah initiallydenied ever insulting President George M. Weah, as claimed by ruling CDC lawmaker Rep. Fallah. But when he (Kolubah) saw the tension brewing in session, he eventually succumbed and apologized.

The House of Representatives recently took adecision to suspend Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah for 30 sitting days withoutsalary for his constant habit of raining insults on the Liberianleader. But Kolubah filed a petition for prohibition before Supreme Court Justice-In-Chambers, claiming that plenary action contravened theConstitution and the rules and procedures governing the Legislature, which Justice-In-Chambers Joseph Nagbe to mandate theleadership of the House of Representatives to lift the suspension.

Meanwhile, after debate by members of the House ofRepresentatives, a motion was filed by Nimba County Representative Samuel Kogar that the suspension be reduced to 16 sitting days without benefit.