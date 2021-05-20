Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute in South West

20 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Prime Minister was received at the Mungo gateway to the South West Region by several personalities of the Region

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute, arrived in the South West Region yesterday evening ahead of today's ceremony to discard of illegal arms collected from separatist fighters in the Region.

The symbolic burning of such arms will mark the general will to return to peace after four years of fighting. Ahead of today's event, the PM met with traditional rulers of the Region last evening with whom he shared fruitful talks about the development of the Region. Some South West Members of Government accompanied the PM notably Paul Tasong, Minister Delegate at MINEPAT .

