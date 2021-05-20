Zimbabwe: Spotlight Falls On Bako in SA

Sports Editor

THE spotlight will once again fall on Zimbabwe's junior motocross champion rider, Emmanuel Bako, when he competes in the third round of the 2021 South African National Championship series this weekend. The Cannabis Energy Drink & TRP Distributors South African National Motocross Championship series heads to the Phakisa Freeway in the Free State town of Welkom.

Fourteen-year-old Bako will be looking for a solid performance, as he seeks his first win, in the 85cc Pro Mini Class in this year's competition.

Bako has competed in the first two rounds of this year's seven-round South African Nationals, at Terra Topia in Gauteng, on February 20.

He also took part at Rover, in Port Elizabeth, on April 3, where he had to settle for third and second place.

This time he will battle top junior South African bikers such as Trey Cox, Jordan van Wyk, Neil van der Vyver, Wiaan du Plooy, Liam Botha and Alon Orland.

Six points split Cox's KTM, Gas Gas rider Bako and van Wyk of Husqvarna in that championship chase.

None of them can rest easy though, with the likes of van der Vyver, du Plooy and Botha's Husqvarnas and Orland's KTM breathing down their necks.

Speaking to The Herald, ahead of their departure for Welkom yesterday, Bako's father and manager, Brighton, admitted that competition is stiff in the 85cc Pro Mini Class.

"Emmanuel has done really well in the first two rounds, where he has been on the podium twice, coming third, in the first round at Terra Topia in Gauteng on February 20, and then settling for second position in the second round, at the sandy track of Rover in Port Elizabeth on April 3," said Brighton.

"So, we should expect more fireworks from him in this weekend's third round at Welkom where he is determined to take the first step on the podium.

"Emmanuel has been winning almost all his races in regional championships in South Africa but he has failed to clinch the number one position in the opening two rounds of the South African National Championship series.

"And, it's no secret that he will be out to exorcise the ghost at Welkom this Saturday where we are quite sure he will do well again and, probably, romp to victory for the first step on the podium.

"I think fireworks will be the order of the day in the Pro Mini Class this weekend.

"Emmanuel is confident that he will win the title this year but he needs to practice more.

"This weekend, all he needs is a podium finish and he will be okay and hopes to maintain his lead (at the top of the 85cc Pro Mini Class Standings) throughout the year till the end of the South African National Championship series.

"He is raring to go on Saturday."

Spectators remain banned from racing in South Africa, but the Phakisa races will be live streamed on the MX Nationals South Africa Facebook page on Saturday.