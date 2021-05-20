Zimbabwe: Taj Abdul Bail Appeal Dismissed

Crime Reporter

Suspected serial armed robber and gang leader Musa Taj Abdul (47), who was finally arrested by a police crack team in Beitbridge last year after a fierce gunfight, has had his bail application dismissed by the High Court.

Taj Abdul and others suspected to be part of his gang were arrested in dramatic fashion, with dog teams playing a leading role.

Taj Abul, Beitbridge-based police officer Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Liberty Mupamhanga (29), Prince Makodza (31), Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Charles Lundu (47) all of Harare, were arrested during the raid.

The group is suspected to be the gang that has committed a number of armed robberies, including the famous Mashwede Holdings robbery in Harare.

Police swooped on the seven suspected robbers and their police officer host in the Tshitaudze suburb.

Taj Abdul's application came after his two other accomplices, Liberty Mupamhanga (29) and former Masvingo Central Police Officer Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), also recently approached the High Court seeking bail. Both their applications were dismissed and they remain in custody.

Taj Abdul's application was dismissed by High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora.

Meanwhile, their other two suspected accomplices out on bail, Spicer Takawira (28) and Musafare Mupamhanga, have been issued with warrants of arrest after failing to turn up in court on April 28.

Takawira, Musafare Mupamhanga and Conwell Kasambarare are alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were released from jail on bail pending appeal at the High Court and have since gone into hiding.

In February, another serial armed robber, Innocent Jairos, who was also exchanged gunfire with the police in Beitbridge last year was denied bail by the High Court.

When the judge found that there was a real likelihood that Jairos would abscond if released on bail given the circumstances of his arrest.