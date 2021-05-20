Zimbabwe: Killer Dad Gets 6 Life Sentences

Beitbridge Bureau

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean man, Nowa Makula, has been sentenced to six life sentences by a South African court after he killed his 42-year-old girlfriend and her five children last year.

The savage attack took place in the Eastern Cape and ironically at the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children. Makula of Elliotdale, hacked his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children, with an axe while they were sleeping in their shack on November 24.

It is reported that three of the victims were his biological children, among them a six-month-old toddler. Makula was on Monday slapped with six life sentences by an Elliotdale regional court. The motive behind the multiple murders is still unknown and the bodies of the six victims were discovered by the woman's 16-year-old son who made a police report. A blood-stained axe, believed to have been the murder weapon was recovered.

Makula was arrested in Ginsberg, near King William's Town, two days after committing the crime.