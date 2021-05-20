Zimbabwe: Killer Dad Gets 6 Life Sentences

20 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean man, Nowa Makula, has been sentenced to six life sentences by a South African court after he killed his 42-year-old girlfriend and her five children last year.

The savage attack took place in the Eastern Cape and ironically at the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children. Makula of Elliotdale, hacked his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children, with an axe while they were sleeping in their shack on November 24.

It is reported that three of the victims were his biological children, among them a six-month-old toddler. Makula was on Monday slapped with six life sentences by an Elliotdale regional court. The motive behind the multiple murders is still unknown and the bodies of the six victims were discovered by the woman's 16-year-old son who made a police report. A blood-stained axe, believed to have been the murder weapon was recovered.

Makula was arrested in Ginsberg, near King William's Town, two days after committing the crime.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.