Zimbabwe: Tobacco Season Preps Start

Preparations for the 2022 tobacco season have started with farmers already procuring seed ahead of sowing seedbeds which starts June 1.

Sowing of seedbed starts on June 1 for irrigated crop which is mostly grown by contracted farmers.

Most smallholder farmers who rely on rain-fed agriculture are expected to start sowing in July and August.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board weekly update has revealed that there has been an increase in seed procurement by farmers.

By May 1 last year, farmers had bought 40 840 grammes of seed equivalent to plant 6 807 hectares.

This year, by April 31, farmers had purchased 60 565 grammes of tobacco seed equivalent to plant 10 094 hectares.

Zimbabwe National farmers Union vice president Mr Edward Dune urged growers to buy inputs as they sell their crop.

"We are witnessing another fast beckoning tobacco season. All is in place. We are ready in terms of seedbed preparation. We have not seen much light in the small holder sector.

Farmers have been busy with soil testing to get correct recommendations on nutrients required so they can get high quality seedlings and the leaf itself.

"We are almost there and come June 1 we will be sowing seedbeds," he said.

Meanwhile by Tuesday, farmers had sold 97,9 million kilogrammes of tobacco valued at US$261, 7 million. This is an increase from the 71,5 million kilogrammes worth US$163 million sold during the same period last year.

TIMB sales statistics indicate that the highest price of US$6,70 per kilogramme was however offered at the contract floors while auction floors have continued to register a highest price of US$4,99 per kg.

Farmers who grew tobacco using own proceeds have sold 6, 1 million kilogrammes valued at US$17 million.

About 200 million kilogrammes of tobacco are expected to pass through hammer this season.

Tobacco is ranked as one of the most economically important non-food crops in Zimbabwe, earning millions of dollars annually.

The tobacco crop is important to the country as a foreign currency earner, contributing to improved livelihoods and employing a large number of poor rural population.

Earnings from tobacco have improved the livelihoods of both smallholder, medium and large-scale farmers and support the tobacco processing industry.