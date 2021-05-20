South Africa: SA Logs More Than 3,500 New Covid-19 Infections

20 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa on Wednesday recorded 3 522 new COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 8.7%, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The Minister also announced that 167 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

However, according to Mkhize, provinces are capturing data as far back as December 2020 as part of their COVID-19 mortality audits.

Of the newest recorded deaths, 46 were recorded in the North West, 38 in the Free State, 35 in Gauteng, 19 in Limpopo, 10 in the Western Cape, six in KwaZulu-Natal, while the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga recorded three deaths each.

This means the country now has a death toll of 55 507 and 1 621 362 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak.

"The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 528 868, representing a recovery rate of 94.2%," said Mkhize.

South Africa is now home to 36 987 active cases.

The data is based on the 11 207 305 tests conducted, 40 355 of which were done since the last reporting cycle.

According to Mkhize, 77 505 people received their Pfizer vaccine since the start of phase two of South Africa's vaccination rollout programme.

To date, 480 665 healthcare workers have been vaccinated under the Sisonke Study.

"These vaccinations were with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are therefore completed vaccinations," the Minister said.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 163 869 893 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 398 302 deaths.

As of 18 May 2021, the WHO said 1 407 945 776 vaccine doses had been administered.

