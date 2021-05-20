South Africa: Vodacom Could Lose Billions From the Improper Application of the Law in the 'Please Call Me' Case

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Malebakeng Forere

Despite being an intellectual property subject matter, the 'Please call me' case has been decided solely as a contractual dispute.

A highly contested and expensive case between Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has resulted in bad precedence in the field of company law on the issue of ostensible authority, as experts in this field have argued (see the works of V Madlela and P Lehloenya; and RD Sharrock).

But the case is even worse in the field of intellectual property law, and presumably also distorts employment law on the issue of the fiduciary duties of the employee to the employer.

There is no doubt that the work concerned (the "Please call me" service) is an intellectual creation of Makate. Despite being an intellectual property subject matter, the case has been decided solely as a contractual dispute, turning a blind eye to the underlying ownership of the "Please call me" product. Our courts have warned against deciding intellectual property issues based on other disciplines of the law, yet this caution was ignored in the "Please call me" case.

The parties worked under the presumption that the "Please call me" service as created by Makate, belongs to him, that is, ownership vests in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.