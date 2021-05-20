South Africa: Vodacom Could Lose Billions From the Improper Application of the Law in the 'Please Call Me' Case

Despite being an intellectual property subject matter, the 'Please call me' case has been decided solely as a contractual dispute.

A highly contested and expensive case between Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has resulted in bad precedence in the field of company law on the issue of ostensible authority, as experts in this field have argued (see the works of V Madlela and P Lehloenya; and RD Sharrock).

But the case is even worse in the field of intellectual property law, and presumably also distorts employment law on the issue of the fiduciary duties of the employee to the employer.

There is no doubt that the work concerned (the "Please call me" service) is an intellectual creation of Makate. Despite being an intellectual property subject matter, the case has been decided solely as a contractual dispute, turning a blind eye to the underlying ownership of the "Please call me" product. Our courts have warned against deciding intellectual property issues based on other disciplines of the law, yet this caution was ignored in the "Please call me" case.

The parties worked under the presumption that the "Please call me" service as created by Makate, belongs to him, that is, ownership vests in...