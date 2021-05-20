Rwanda: Volleyball - National Under-20 Women Named Ahead of World Championships

The national volleyball governing body, FRVB has named a provisional national under-20 women volleyball team of 18 players ahead of the upcoming 2021 (FIVB) World Championships that runs from July 9 to 18.

The tournament is expected to take place in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

At the global scene, only nine African teams will be participating in the tournament.

According to FRVB, the team is expected to kick-off intensive training on Friday, May 21.

In 2018, Rwanda qualified for the world championships after they finished second at the Africa Women's U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

This led to the country's first appearance at the World Championship tournament in 2019.

This year's competition will see the country appear twice in the tournament in a span of three years.

Times Sport understands that Christopher Mudahinyuka will take charge of the national team.

Provisional squad:

Aneth Kanyana, Diane Mpuwezimana, Charlotte Mushimiyimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Jovia Keza, Betty Umutesi,Adeline Mutanguha, Anitha Umutoni, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi.

Others: Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Celine Uwase, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.