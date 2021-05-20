Zimbabwe: Fire Cracker Victim Appeals for Help

Herald Reporter

The family of a teenager who was seriously injured in a fire cracker explosion is facing challenges to pay for four surgical operations needed to repair damages on his face.

About US$2 160 is needed to undergo the second operation aimed at reconstructing the chin

The operations were supposed to be done at Parirenyatwa Hospital in March, but due to lack of finance, the procedures did not go as scheduled.

The boy (13), a Grade 5 pupil at Dungwiza Primary School in Chitungwiza, sustained serious facial injuries in January after he connected a fire cracker to a solar panel and used his tongue to test if there was a flow of power.

The resultant explosion almost took his life.

The boy was supposed to undergo five operations, the first of which was conducted in January at the same hospital after well-wishers donated $54 000 to cover his medical bills.

Ms Rudo Munhungaupi, Godfrey's mother, is a widow and unemployed.

She said she was seeking help from well-wishers for the boy to undergo the remaining four operations crucial for the maintenance of his face which was badly damaged after the explosion.

"I am appealing to all well-wishers to help my child who is in a critical situation," said Ms Munhungaupi.

"There is nowhere I can get the money needed for the operation.

"About US$2 160 is needed for him to undergo the second operation."

The first operation focused on cleaning and stitching the wounds on the face and mouth.

The second operation is set to remove some tissue from other parts of his body and cover the chin, nose and some part of the face, while the third operation will focus on construction and maintenance of lips.

The fourth and last operation will focus on constructing gums and maintenance of teeth and gums.

Doctors have suggested that the boy needed to go for plastic surgery outside Zimbabwe once all operations had been conducted.

Those willing to assist can contact Ms Munhungaupi on 0788124461 or send donations to the same number.