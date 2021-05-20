Zimbabwe: Zifa to Clear Players Affected By Disputes

ZIFA have said they will register all the players, who are at the centre of transfer disputes, with the employers of their choice.

This is meant to try and ensure that the 2021 season gets underway smoothly, with the Chibuku Super Cup, this weekend.

Premiership clubs have been fighting in boardrooms in cases related to players, whose contracts expired last season, and are seeking new moves elsewhere.

The clubs have resolved to demand for compensation upfront, for "services not rendered during the Covid-19 induced lockdown when football activities had been suspended."

The disputes have also drawn the attention of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and their parent body, the International Federation of Professional Footballers.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association has received correspondence from Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to the effect that some Premier Soccer League clubs are withholding clearances for players with expired contracts," said ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela.

"We have been informed that some PSL clubs are allegedly demanding compensation, for services not rendered during the Covid-19-induced lockdown, when football activities had been suspended.

"ZIFA understands that PSL clubs are withholding these player clearances, on the basis of ZIFA having issued such a directive.

"This is factually not correct and we make reference to our circular to all ZIFA Affiliates dated 31 December 2020."

Players like Newman Sianchali, Valentine Kadonzvo, Shadreck Nyahwa and Innocent Mucheneka had been caught up in the disputes.

Sianchali is moving from CAPS United to Dynamos while Kadonzvo's intended move from Chicken Inn to Ngezi Platinum Stars has been frustrated.

Bulawayo Chiefs were also demanding compensation for national team fringe player, Shadreck Nyahwa, who moved to Dynamos.

"For the avoidance of doubt, ZIFA cannot prescribe to contracting parties on how their relationship must be governed," said Gwesela.

"Neither can the Association interfere on labour matters, involving two parties, except to urge them to dialogue, find common ground, instead of resorting to avoidable conflict.

"Our guidelines were precisely to avoid such and nothing else.

"Any interpretation, therefore, by either party that ZIFA directed the status of contracts is therefore incorrect.

"In the interest of all parties and football progress and having observed potential crisis, ZIFA intends to register all affected players with clubs of their choice so they can play football while, whoever, is aggrieved can pursue for recourse through proper dispute handling procedures as available in our football statutes.

"While a contract of employment is binding on the individuals concerned, we would want to believe that where several remedies are available, to the offended party, such must be utilised, without resorting to the use of interdicts which, in terms of common law, can only be relied upon where no other remedies such as damages or compensation can be pursued.

"Please kindly note therefore in seeking this registration, ZIFA is not at all ruling on the status of the affected players as such.

"The idea is that player careers must not be in limbo while a dispute is ensuing."

ZIFA gave the clubs until end of business today to lodge complaints.

"We, therefore, request comments from PSL Clubs regarding these issues by end of day 20 May, 2021, so that we conclude this matter," said Gwesela.

"While we are aware of an 'AGM resolution' purportedly from PSL, regarding the same, the current player stalemate on the ground, where the same PSL clubs that must be supporting their 'collective resolution' are actively involved in the current dispute from opposite sides, suggest that there is no consensus within the PSL family on the same matter.

"This is the reason why ZIFA is soliciting comments directly from all PSL clubs.

"This is not, in any way, to demean the PSL as an institution but our way of trying to find common ground before any disputes are escalated to the responsible bodies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"ZIFA is treating this issue as urgent and we urge all PSL clubs to respect the deadline above.

"In the final analysis, it is ZIFA's wish that real football resumes and the attention goes rightfully to the real sporting action rather these negativities which have an effect of soiling the game and all its stakeholders."

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City FC v Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 -- Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am), Whawha FC v FC Platinum (Grp 4 -- Mandava Stadium, 1 pm), CAPS United FC v Yadah FC (Grp 1 -- National Sports Stadium 3 pm), Tenax CS FC v Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 -- Sakubva Stadium 3 pm).

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars FC v Triangle United FC (Grp 4 -- Mandava Stadium, 11 am), Harare City FC v ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 -- National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Bulawayo Chiefs FC v Highlanders FC (Grp 2 -- Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm), Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 -- National Sports Stadium, 3 pm), Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 -- Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm).