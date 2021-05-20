Ethiopia: From Cave Painting to Wall Painting

Human beings have been expressing themselves through several means. Before the introduction of modern technologies, the society had been expressing their daily activities through the means of art. Music or painting was one of the media human beings had been exercising it in the remote past. The discovery of several archeological findings of cave paintings that portray mostly the images of humans, bows and arrows, plants and animals including trees and birds, is a good indication to this.

Before modern society established a disciplined way of life and attending classes or technological improvements shape his/her life style, ancient men had been using all available means to reflect and express their internal feelings, ideas, experiences though it is difficult exactly to say why the ancient men painted pictures on walls and caves and what messages they had wanted to convey.

However, archeologists have achieved on a common conclusion that paintings on wall were created to bring good fortune, or as part of their spiritual exercises or even to convey a message that the "artist" has found something beautiful.

Whatever the case, the rock arts, that are found in various areas, have recorded historyand conveyed the earliest artistic expressions of the ancient people.

Rock paintings, be it in the form of paintings, drawings, cravings, inscriptions or any form of similar work on stones were considered as old and ancient as human history. However, the practice of wall paintings to show societal lifestyle is still being practiced by modern society.

The difference is, the 21st century artist is not confined himself or herself only with animals, flowers or animals or other symbols as those of the ancient cave painters. Contemporary artists are painting each and every need of the society, desires, anger, grief and others in different means. They are expressing the society in every form.

What is more, as the technology is advancing swiftly and it is impacting human beings significantly, the way and the platforms they can express their ideas is increasing.These days, people are not expected to paint on walls or caves because admiring art in various means has become the nature of this era. Even if this generation is not drawing on walls or caves, he/she is living with it every second. The social media and cellphones are good indication to this. The wallpapers on mobile phone and PCs are good examples how man and wall paintings are interrelated.

Lately, a street art mural was organized here in the capital Addis Ababa,seat of the African Union. The art mural was painted on four selected streets of Addis and the works were inaugurated by Ambassador Birgitte Markussen, Head of Delegation of the European Union to the African Union, in connection with 'the Europe Day celebration.'

The murals were collaboratively done by artists from Africa and Europe who were actively present at the celebration, together with representatives from the diplomatic and artistic community, the City of Addis Ababa and the media.

The event highlighted the powerful tool of art in bringing the two continents, Africa and Europe closer. The murals represent shared values of the two continents; unity, peace and mutual respect. They are tangible manifestations of the thriving Africa- EU Partnership, illustrating the cooperative principles that bind both Unions, in a positive and optimistic outlook of a common future.

These public art pieces are the contribution of the EU Delegation to the African Union, to deepen the relationship between the two continents, visualizing also the year of 'Arts, Culture & Heritage' as declared by the African Union.

"Our aim is to go beyond the usual perceptions we have of each other," commented Birgitte Markussen, Ambassador of the EU to the African Union. "It is about promoting what we have in common and what we share. There is nothing more powerful than bringing people together to achieve this, and I want to congratulate the artists coming from different countries for their excellent work and cooperation," the Ambassador remarked.

As it is learnt, the murals are found on three walls under Pushkin Roundabout, Roosevelt St. and on the office building of the Delegation of EU to the AU. The innovative project was launched in March, 2021 with an open call for street artists from both continents to apply for participation.

Following this, from April 29 - May 08, artists from Africa and Europe have been painting on walls at the Sarbet underpass and the Delegation of EU to the African Union's office premises.

Selected through a widely circulated open call, street artists Mohammed Awudu from Ghana, EdoardoTrionfera from Italy, Maria Peña Coto from Spain and Wesley Van Eeden from South Africa, assisted by eight local artists, have come together to create additional beautiful colors to Addis Ababa's scenery.

Besides the creation of the artworks, this initiative has also been a time of skill transfer and training. The eight local artists who served as assistant have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best muralists.

BY LEULSEGED WORKU