Ethiopia: Nation Capable of Holding Successful National Dialogue - Civic Organizations

ADDIS ABABA- Justice for All and Destiny Ethiopia argued that Ethiopia can hold a successful national dialogue enabling it to bring effective national consensus. Speaking at a meeting organized by Ministry of peace, Ambaye Ugato(Ph.D) higher peace advisor with Justice for all--a non-Governmental Organization said that the stride Ethiopia has been stepping to hold a national dialogue will bear fruit because of the existing of social and political will witnessed in the nation.

He underscored that there are a lot of enabling conditions in the county to achieve a successful dialogue which enables the country to hit the target in ensuring democracy. As to him, more than anything else, the existing political will would play a great role in putting the dialogue into practice stating that currently the government has created a lot of conducive environments for the successful accomplishment of the subject under discussion.

Strong religious ethos, the will of young population for taking part in the dialogue, the prevalence of traditional institutions like Geda system, Halaba Sera and others are opportunities that will enable the nation to achieve successful dialogue. He further stressed that factors like lack of proper implementation, over expectation and delaying of the dialogue may be factors affecting the planned dialogue.

Destiny Ethiopia coordinator, Nigussu Aklilu on his part said that his organization has gathered information from different social classes to know the spirit of citizens on what to do to help the country successfully transit to democratization. He underscored that his organization identified the youth, contending political parties, civic organizations and representatives of the government who have shown interest to participate in the dialogue which is strongly believed to bring about national consensus. Currently, he stated, there is also enabling legal framework that helps the nation achieve successful dialogues exemplifying the current proclamation of civic organizations that boosts the participation of civic organization in multilateral spheres.

BY TAMERU REGASA