Ethiopia, Sudan Discuss Railway Project in Khartoum

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia and Sudan's joint technical team for the construction of standard gauge railway project discussion took place in Khartoum to evaluate the feasibility study of the project in the presence of railway officials of the two countries. Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that the joint technical committee for the construction of the Ethio-Sudan railway project discussed on the feasibility study of the project.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan Amb Yibeltal Aemiro, Sudan's Ministry of Transport Deputy Minister Mohamed Bashir and railway officials of the two countries were attending the joint discussion, according to MoFA. In his opening remark at the event, Ambassador Yibeltal stated that Ethiopia and Sudan have historic people to people relations and strong economic and social ties, adding that railway transport would boost the strong and historic relation of the two countries.

In addition, Yibeltal noted the joint railway project will facilitate regional economic cooperation. According to Amb Yibeltal beyond the current temporary problems of the two countries, Ethiopia and Sudan should focus on sustainable and strategic infrastructural and economic sectors for the benefit of the two countries' peoples.

He further noted that the Ethio-Sudan railway project is among the key strategic and sustainable projects of the two countries. Ambassador Yibeltal assured the commitment of the Ethiopian government for the realization of the Ethio-Sudan railway project.Deputy Minister of Sudan's Ministry of Transport, Mohamed Bashir on his part argued that rail transportation is crucial to strengthen and develop economic transaction of the two countries peoples since it transports heavy fright with cheap price.

