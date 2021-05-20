Ethiopia: National Ten-Month Export Earnings Hit 2.8 Bln Usd

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia earned 2.8 billion USD from export sector during the past 10- month of this budget year, 16 percent higher than last year's the same months performance, Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) announced. Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, MoTI stated via email that Ethiopia has secured 2.8 billion USD from export sector during the past ten months of the 2020/21 budget year, which is 85 per cent of its plan.

According to the Ministry. compared to last year's budget the same month's performance of 2.42 billion USD, the past ten months performance of this budget year shows 380 million USD, which is 16 percent, increment. MoTI in its statement pointed out that mining sector shows better performance with 96 percent achievement of the plan followed by agriculture 86 percent and industry 70 percent. According to the Ministry leather and metal sectors shows low performance according to their plan while Oilseeds, Khat and grain seeds respectively show better performance from agriculture sector.

Creating strong linkage with regional states, export products increasingly provides to Ethiopian Commodity Exchange, working with agricultural investors to timely export agricultural products and removing the barriers of trade plays crucial role in maximizing the export trade during the past months, the ministry disclosed. It was learnt that Ethiopia is exporting its products for up to 140 countries across the globe and the ministry is working to expand Ethiopia's products market access in addition to boosting productivity and removing the barriers of trade and investment at home.

BY DARGIE KAHSAY