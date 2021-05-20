Ethiopia: Expert Highlights CSOs Role to Peaceful, Credible Elections

ADDIS ABABA: - Civil society organizations (CSOs) have huge responsibility to support efforts to make the forthcoming General Elections peaceful, transparent and credible through respecting the election laws and regulations, a law expert said. Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Law Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University Mesenbet Aseffa (PhD) stated that CSO have responsibilities to conduct voters' education and enhance the electorate's awareness in the election process. As CSOs are working independently from government and other entities, they have also crucial role to monitor the election process and outcomes.

"Apart from their significant contribution for peaceful elections, CSOs are also important to build a democratic culture in Ethiopia," Mesenbet said, adding that the organizations should meticulously discharge their entrusted responsibility in educating voters and observing the election. Noting the unrest in parts of the country could affect the peaceful conduct of elections, he indicated that CSOs should work together with the community, political parties and government to improve situations in respective areas of deployment.

As to the expert, the current government's commitment to hold a peaceful and credible election creates a favorable condition to civil society organizations and greatly enhanced their participation in the upcoming General Elections as they were largely barred from the previous sham polls. In turn, the increasing involvement of the COS in the election would contribute to the overall development of democracy in Ethiopia. "We have faced serious political problems and fears that are perpetuated by anti-peace elements. Despite these challenges, Ethiopia has also witnessed a glamour of hope and the public should have a meaningful participation to the peaceful conduct of elections and transform the country to better future," Mesenbet remarked.

BY HIZKEL HAILU