Ethiopia: Expert Highlights CSOs Role to Peaceful, Credible Elections

20 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA: - Civil society organizations (CSOs) have huge responsibility to support efforts to make the forthcoming General Elections peaceful, transparent and credible through respecting the election laws and regulations, a law expert said. Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Law Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University Mesenbet Aseffa (PhD) stated that CSO have responsibilities to conduct voters' education and enhance the electorate's awareness in the election process. As CSOs are working independently from government and other entities, they have also crucial role to monitor the election process and outcomes.

"Apart from their significant contribution for peaceful elections, CSOs are also important to build a democratic culture in Ethiopia," Mesenbet said, adding that the organizations should meticulously discharge their entrusted responsibility in educating voters and observing the election. Noting the unrest in parts of the country could affect the peaceful conduct of elections, he indicated that CSOs should work together with the community, political parties and government to improve situations in respective areas of deployment.

As to the expert, the current government's commitment to hold a peaceful and credible election creates a favorable condition to civil society organizations and greatly enhanced their participation in the upcoming General Elections as they were largely barred from the previous sham polls. In turn, the increasing involvement of the COS in the election would contribute to the overall development of democracy in Ethiopia. "We have faced serious political problems and fears that are perpetuated by anti-peace elements. Despite these challenges, Ethiopia has also witnessed a glamour of hope and the public should have a meaningful participation to the peaceful conduct of elections and transform the country to better future," Mesenbet remarked.

BY HIZKEL HAILU

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.