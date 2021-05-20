Ethiopia: Financial Institutions Need to Popularize Telebirr Service - Expert

20 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Banks and other financial institutions have to actively engage in prompting telebirr mobile banking service to the community in order to facilitate its accessibility and take advantages over it , Macroeconomic Expert said. Macroeconomic Expert Eyob Tesfaye (Ph.D) told the local media that telebirr service is crucial to enhance the accessibility of finance for each individual, bank and the like.

He, thus, said the financial institutions should openly welcome new realities like telebirr and other similar services. " So long as banks use digital channel services such as mobile wallet, mobile banking service and others. ,they would increase the campaign of bank competition." Recently, Ethiopia launched its first mobile banking (telebirr) service for its customers to enable them to store, send, receive, transfer and spend money through an electronic account using their mobile phone.

According to Eyob, in Ethiopia, not only digital banking or service, but also accessibility of conventional banking is too low according to other African countries. For instance, the number of financial account holders is only 35 percent. This is due to lack of mobile banking. "Most of the bank services here are carried out via opening branches as a result country's banking sector or financial supply is at a low stage. Hence, launching mobile banking or telebirr service is a big departure in accessing and facilitating transaction of money."

Moblie banking is key to facilitate the delivery of cashless transactions like payment, money transfer and mobile remittance, Eyob said ,adding that however, the main problem would be the platform of infrastructure for its accessibility. In terms of deposit mobilization and enhancing saving, it would play a huge role in increasing its accessibility, facilitating trade and economic activities and reducing transaction cost, it was learnt.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.