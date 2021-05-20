Ethiopia: 'Let's Make Ethiopia Greener' - Smart Campaign Beyond Greening

Ethiopia has recently launched the 2021 Green Legacy program under the motto 'Let's make Ethiopia Greener.' Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) announced that this year's green legacy program would embrace the East African countries and the nation has prepared over one billion seedlings for its neighboring nations with a view to advancing a shared prosperity across the region. This year, more than 6.6 billion seedlings are to be planted domestically while over one billion of them are to be available to Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan and Kenya.

The nation has set a breakthrough decision to repeat its past successes in the green campaign. Last year, more than 5 billion seedlings were planted while over four billion had reportedly been planted in the first green legacy campaign organized in 2019 during the Ethiopian rainy season, which runs from the beginning of June to end of August. Almost all government offices were closed on that day as civil servants were out to plant trees. It is a remarkable decision of the nation to launch a similar yet broader campaign that will yield far-reaching results.

Interestingly, what makes this year's program unique is that it is broader than its kind to include East Africa. This shows that Ethiopia believes that its sustainable peace and prosperity are inseparably interwoven with that of its neighbors. This broader scope of the campaign to embrace East Africa is the clearest indication that Ethiopia plays a considerable role in supporting prosperity across the region. Hence, the focus on reforestation is vital that the campaign should be facilitated by realizing its significant results.

Besides this, Ethiopia's relentless effort pursuing the campaign is a demonstration of its commitment to sustain biodiversity and green, climate-resilient growth. Making the nation greener can produce far reaching results besides curbing the effects of climate change and deforestation which cause a big impact on the people in the rural parts of the country.

These days, the rural community of Ethiopia experiences losses due to deforestation. Low productivity and production is becoming common which intensified rural- urban migration. The consequences undoubtedly disrupt the well-being of the host community as well. In order to curb this problem, the massive greening campaign, let's make Ethiopia greener, is very timely. Enabling the environment to recover quickly, it boosts efforts to ensure green economy across the nation and beyond.

Fortunately, Ethiopians have an age-old tradition of planting trees as well protecting them like treasures. Nevertheless, this tradition of the people has been eroded through time due to lack of attention from the government. On the contrary, the current leadership has prioritized greening the environment that would result in several benefits like preventing loss of agricultural productivity, increasing source of income from the forest and conserving the habitat of the country's rich wildlife which is the other source of economic development.

In short, this year's green legacy, 'Let's Make Ethiopia Greener, is a valuable and timely campaign that will produce marvelous benefits in rehabilitating the environment and initiating climate-resilient green economy besides its contribution to the region's development. Hence, the government along with the people has to work relentlessly towards the successful results of the campaign.