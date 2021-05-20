Rwanda: Budget - Education Sector Allocated Rwf420 Billion, Focus on Learning Quality

The education sector has been allocated over Rwf421.7 billion in the proposed budget for 2021/2022 up from Rwf414.4 billion in the current budget, a resource envelope that the Ministry of Education says will focus on improving the quality teaching and learning.

This is the biggest sector allocation in the new budget whose framework was tabled before parliament earlier this month.

Addressing the parliamentary Committee on National Budget and Patrimony, the Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya, said that the priorities of the 2021/2022 budget are in line with the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), and the education sector's strategic targets.

Talking about key priorities in the next fiscal year and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF), Uwamariya said that they include ensuring increasing access to pre-primary education so as to increase net enrollment rate in this education level from 17.5 percent in 2016 [and 24.6 percent in 2019] to 45 percent by 2024.

Others are upgrading and increasing school infrastructure and ensuring access to adequate equipment, the number of qualified teachers and improving their welfare, and the use of ICT in teaching and learning.

"For us to achieve quality education, we need to have qualified teachers and with better welfare," she said.

Also, the education budget will prioritise ensuring that people with disabilities start school and progress through all levels, and promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Moreover, it is expected to help promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at all levels, and scale up efforts to reduce school dropout in primary and secondary schools.

Funding gaps that need consideration

The Rwf421.7 billion that the education sector received is the biggest share - 11 percent - of Rwanda's national budget for the next year, estimated at Rwf3,807 billion.

However, the Minister of Education said that the sector faces a gap of Rwf165 billion, given the allocated funds and the needed financing.

For instance, the purchase and distribution of primary and secondary textbooks was allocated Rwf2.7 billion. However, this activity faces a gap of over Rwf5 billion compared to the funding that was requested.

Training consumables for TVET schools were allocated Rwf2.5 billion, while training consumables for Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centres (IPRCs) was allocated Rwf1.3 billion, but faces a gap of more than Rwf6.2 billion.

In line with achieving the NST1 education targets, there was a need to construct 15 TVET schools in sectors of the country without such TVET establishments, but the activity faces a gap of Rwf1.8 billion, while providing them with equipment faces a gap of Rwf2 billion.

Moreover, the Minister said that IT in the education sector faces a gap of Rwf20 billion.

"If the identified financing gaps are not bridged, it will have a negative impact on the achievement of NST1 and the education sector strategic plan targets," she said.

High-speed internet

Nelson Mbarushimana, Director General of Rwanda Basic Education Board said that they planned to provide 4G internet to 663 schools in the next financial year, which required over Rwf1 billion. However, he said that only Rwf181 million, implying that it has a gap of more than Rwf850 million.

Also, there is a funding gap of Rwf3.2 billion in the provision of scholarship to university students - under the higher education scholarship management.

Rose Mukankomeje, Director General of Higher Education Council said that the scholarship financing issue was a major concern that should be addressed.

"We have a gap especially in the funding for scholarships of Rwandan students abroad. If we do not get the required financing, we will not send more students for schooling abroad. But, at least, we will need support to pay for the tuition for those who are already enrolled there [in foreign universities]," she said.

MPs said that the identified education financing gaps in urgent and most important activities should be addressed in order to help the Ministry of Education and its affiliated institutions to deliver the quality education that Rwandans expect from them.