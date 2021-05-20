Zimbabwe: Zim Take Bold Stance Against Vice

ZIMBABWE took a bold stance against vice in sport yesterday with a watershed deal between the Sports and Recreation Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority.

This will see corruption, and crime in sport, being prosecuted.

SRC chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, said the lack of dedicated legislation, dealing specifically with issues of governance, integrity and corruption in sport, has been hampering the growth of sport.

"The signing of this MoU signals serious intent, on the part of the SRC, to remedy these deficiencies," said Mlotshwa.

"This MoU is the first step towards the enacting of various pieces of new legislation, all focused on ensuring the betterment of sports governance, and the eradication of corruption and other forms of crime, from our sport.

"Presently, the SRC. in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, as well as the Attorney-General's Office, is working on drafting the Sports Integrity Bill, as well as a new Act, to replace the outdated and restrictive SRC Act.

"These new pieces of legislation, which we hope will be enacted into law after due process towards the end of the year, will further strengthen the ability of all stakeholders to deal with governance issues in sport.

"And, this will provide for a better framework within which our sportsmen and women, in all age groups, can better nurture their talent, and showcase it on the world stage.

"With respect to this MoU, the SRC and NPA can now implement various initiatives, to capacitate and empower prosecuting officers, on handling sport and recreation crimes such as age-cheating, doping, match fixing, flouting of general laws, including court orders, to cite but a few examples."

He hailed the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, and her team for their support, and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, for guidance.

Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi, said with sport being a multi-billion dollar industry, it has also made it vulnerable to organised criminal syndicates.

"Sport has also proven to be a high-paying industry, with huge rewards to reap, not only for sportspersons but also for sports bodies, the media, and betting houses, companies and even the public at large," he said.

"It's a high- paying industry, it's a multi-billion dollar industry, which we need to harness, and to use very well.

"Indeed, some of the richest persons in the world have made their fortunes through sport.

"But, regrettably, this has made it vulnerable to organised criminal syndicates, who seek to unlawfully tap into these proceeds through vices such as match-fixing, doping and other shenanigans. "These syndicates often take advantage of weak anti-corruption systems that are sadly inherent in many sporting disciplines.

"In addition, they are also continuously perfecting their modus operandi in order to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities.

"The recent case involving our former cricket team captain and coach (Heath Streak) is stark reminder of this anathema.

"It's also a reminder to all sportspersons that, like in any other field, sportspersons have to maintain the highest degree of professional and personal integrity and honesty."

Hodzi said Government remained committed to fighting all forms of corruption, which has led to the development of policies, plans of actions and programmes such as the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (2020-2024) to boost the fight against corruption.

"This memorandum of understanding with the Sports and Recreation Commission is, therefore, a manifestation of government's desire to eradicate crime and corruption in sport,"said Hodzi.

"It will help foster co-operation, between the Prosecutor General's Office, whose mandate is to fight crime and corruption, and the Sports and Recreation Commission whose function, amongst others, is to co-ordinate, control, develop and foster the activities of sport and recreation.

"Above all, it will facilitate the training of prosecutors and ensure that they are adequately capacitated to prosecute sporting recreations offences."

Hodzi said he would also wish to see the training extended to various stakeholders, including investigators and judicial officers.

He revealed the NPA were going to establish a directorate on sports and recreation offences, which will be a specialised unit. The signing ceremony was graced by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

"All these things, what you have decided to do today, is historic in that we are going to nip that corruption and ensure that in sport, which is now becoming a profession, we are now having professional athletes," said Ziyambi.

"Our very own Minister of Sport was a professional athlete, professional footballers work to do particularly that and we want it to be a fair sport.

"And, this is very historic, indeed, and we believe that what you have done must be commended."

He said he will work towards ensuring the Sports Integrity Bill, which is before the Attorney-General, is completed earlier than the projected timelines. The signing ceremony was attended by SRC Commissioners -- Allen Chiura, Titus Zvomuya, Karen Mutasa and acting director-general Sebastian Garikai.

The director of legal services, in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Evelyn Mutsvangwa, acting Deputy Prosecutor General Justin Uladi, and acting Deputy Secretary with the NPA, Sharon Fero, also attended the ceremony.