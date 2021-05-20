South Africa: Presiding Officers Saddened By the Passing of MP Mpho Tongwane

document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms Mpho Adolphina Tongwane, an African National Congress Member of Parliament, on her passing away yesterday.

Ms Tongwane joined Parliament in 2008 and served as a Member of the National Assembly. She served in the portfolio committees of environmental, forestry and fisheries, home affairs and human settlements.

"Ms Tongwane was a hardworking and dedicated parliamentarian who served the people of South Africa with diligence, passion and commitment. Through her experience, knowledge and understanding of legislative and oversight matters, she made an immense contribution to the quality of laws and other work of the committees she participated in", said the Presiding Officers.

"This has been one of the most trying and difficult periods in the history of Parliament. The institution has been losing its great resources. We are all left poorer by the passing of such a devoted public representative with untiring commitment and dedication to the service of the people," added the Presiding Officers.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, comrades and friends.