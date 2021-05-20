South Africa: Presiding Officers Saddened By the Passing of MP Mpho Tongwane

20 May 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms Mpho Adolphina Tongwane, an African National Congress Member of Parliament, on her passing away yesterday.

Ms Tongwane joined Parliament in 2008 and served as a Member of the National Assembly. She served in the portfolio committees of environmental, forestry and fisheries, home affairs and human settlements.

"Ms Tongwane was a hardworking and dedicated parliamentarian who served the people of South Africa with diligence, passion and commitment. Through her experience, knowledge and understanding of legislative and oversight matters, she made an immense contribution to the quality of laws and other work of the committees she participated in", said the Presiding Officers.

"This has been one of the most trying and difficult periods in the history of Parliament. The institution has been losing its great resources. We are all left poorer by the passing of such a devoted public representative with untiring commitment and dedication to the service of the people," added the Presiding Officers.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to her family, comrades and friends.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.