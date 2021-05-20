South Africa: Naturalised Citizenship in SA Limbo Land - Not Today, Tomorrow or the Foreseeable Future

analysis

While SA navigates through the pandemic, the Department of Home Affairs has opened and closed the doors to some of its services, citing the protection of its staff's health.

Petra Marais is an attorney at the Legal Resources Centre, and previous Bertha Justice Fellow. Her work mainly focuses on education and the rights of asylum seekers and refugees, specifically in accessing quality education in South Africa in a manner that does not unfairly discriminate.

Dr Charlene Kreuser is a candidate attorney at the Legal Resources Centre. Her work primarily focuses on removing barriers to accessing the right to education, particularly in relation to LGBTQI+ learners. Her interests lie in children's rights, education, and non-discrimination.

In the legal sense, citizenship means being recognised by the law of a specific country as a member of that country. Beyond the formalities, there is the personal aspect of citizenship - the deeply rooted sense of belonging. Citizenship by naturalisation, regulated by section 4 of the South African Citizenship Amendment Act, recognises and celebrates this sense of belonging by bestowing citizenship on persons not ordinarily entitled to it by descent.

Section 4(3) provides that children born to non-citizens, who are not admitted for permanent residence,...