South Africa: Hersh Joins Sony Music Family

press release

Cape Town-born newcomer, Hersh, officially joins the Sony Music Entertainment Africa Family. About his signing Hersh said,

"I started off on Soundcloud and I would regularly post my music there, then one day I got an email from Sony's A&R. At first I thought that it can't be true, but when I saw the signature at the bottom I thought it was legit. I sent them some of my music, they loved it, I went through a whole process and I got signed. Literally from an email."

Growing up in a family of singers, music was always in Hersh's blood and he started his career in high school talent shows with his group. After high school he went solo and taught himself how to produce, mix and master. His musical influences include legends in the industry such as Michael Jackson, Masego, Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, and Drake. However, he draws most of his influence from lived experiences. It took the talented singer a while to discover his sound, but now he comfortably describes himself as an R&B artist. When describing his sound, Hersh said,

"I would describe myself as an R&B artist with hip hop influences. I came up in the new wave, but I consider myself different from the new wave artists because most of them are rappers and I am more R&B and soulful."

HERSH's music takes us on a journey of his own life. Honesty is a major influence in his music and he aims to show his fans and followers his truth. His latest EP, PEACE OF MIND, is a body of work that encapsulates the most important things in his life - love, truth, dreams, and opportunities. The name is inspired by how his peace of mind is a balance between his mind and his heart.

'What I want to achieve with this EP is for Cape Town to shine," said the talented singer.

Hersh launches the pre-order of his EP 'PEACE OF MIND' this Friday, 21 May, with his debut single 'Enough'.

Pre-order Hersh's EP, 'PEACE OF MIND' and get his new single 'Enough' here.