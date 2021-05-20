Africa: Over 17.7 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

20 May 2021
As of May 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,715,891 while over 17,762,154 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  127,244   and  4,261,702 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,621,362 - and   55,507 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 515,758 ), Tunisia ( 329,925 ), Ethiopia ( 267,597 ), Egypt ( 249,238 ), Libya ( 182,350 ) and Kenya ( 166,382 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

