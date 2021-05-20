Mauritius: Covid-19 - No Positive Case Detected Last Night

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not recorded any case of COVID-19 last night.
554 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
485 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
138 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 91.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.