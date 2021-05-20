Tunisia: Mechichi/Libya's Dbeibah Phone Conversation - Cooperation Relations Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — The cooperation relations between Tunisia and Libya and ways to develop them were the focus of a phone conversation held Wednesday evening between Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and his Libyan counterpart Abdel Hamid Dbeibah.

The two PMs pointed out the long-standing ties binding both countries, affirming the two governments' willingness to further foster them in all fields, a Prime Ministry press release reads.

Mechichi affirmed Tunisia's willingness to boost economic cooperation relations with Libya, commending the stability the country has been living through since the appointment of the new government of national unity.

For his part, the Libyan Premier voiced satisfaction at the excellent level of Tunisian-Libyan relations, affirming his country's wish to make the most of Tunisian competences in all fields.