Botswana: Duo Talks Cooperation

Maseru — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi was on a one-day working visited Lesotho, May 19. Lesotho Prime Minister, Dr Moeketsi Majoro and President Masisi discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of diamonds and water. They also discussed security challenges in the region, especially in Mozambique, as well exchanged notes on issues of COVID-19.

President Masisi also presented Botswana's candidate for the SADC executive secretary post, Mr Elias Magosi and requested their support. The President who returned the same day, was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Lemogang Kwape, Mr Magosi, Kgosi Malope II of Bangwaketse and some senior government officials.

Source: BOPA